Creative Planning Buys 447 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 20,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 151,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 85,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 602,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $338,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $125.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

