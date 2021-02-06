Creative Planning Acquires 87,531 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 321.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,531 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after buying an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 148,970 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 129,610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 126,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 107,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $91.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.