Creative Planning Acquires 16,812 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 127.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $89.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $89.86.

