Cream Achieves Market Cap of $17,929.95 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $17,929.95 and approximately $2,855.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,976.55 or 1.00598974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00030777 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.92 or 0.01187565 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00304031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00236560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00064481 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00037148 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

