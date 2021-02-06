Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of TESSCO Technologies worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TESS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $106,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,330.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $47,042.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 88,897 shares of company stock valued at $531,854. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $8.23 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $72.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

