Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of TESSCO Technologies worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TESS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TESS stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki bought 7,893 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $47,042.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 6,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,718.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,897 shares of company stock worth $531,854. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS).

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.