Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $60.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

