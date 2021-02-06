Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $72.18 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $72,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $208.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.46 and its 200-day moving average is $203.52. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

