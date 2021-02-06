Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

