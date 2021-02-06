Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,182 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

