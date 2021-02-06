Craig Hallum Raises Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $100.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 131,733 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

