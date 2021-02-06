Cowen Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $171.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by Cowen from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.03.

Shares of EA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

