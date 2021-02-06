CounterPath (TSE:PATH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.31

CounterPath Co. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.42. CounterPath shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 1,166 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The company has a market cap of C$28.54 million and a P/E ratio of 41.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.41.

About CounterPath (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

