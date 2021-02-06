Cortland Associates Inc. MO Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,564,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

