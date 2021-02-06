Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,632. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

