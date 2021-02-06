Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

OFC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,632. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.