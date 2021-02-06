Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Down 6.8%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $12.29. 3,977,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 644,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

