Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 7,237,810 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 1,167,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

