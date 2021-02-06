Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 7,237,810 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 1,167,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.34%.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
