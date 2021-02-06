CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.42-5.52 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $642-652 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.71 million.CoreSite Realty also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.42-5.52 EPS.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.56. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on COR. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

