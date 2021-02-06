Contrasting SC Health (NYSE:SCPE) & Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and SC Health (NYSE:SCPE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Paya alerts:

Paya has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SC Health has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

41.2% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of SC Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of SC Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paya and SC Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 77.67 SC Health N/A N/A $960,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paya and SC Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 3 0 3.00 SC Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paya currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Paya’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than SC Health.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and SC Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% SC Health N/A 8.86% 0.25%

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.