Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

CTTAY opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

