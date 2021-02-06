Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.24

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.24 and traded as low as $64.60. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 7,292,264 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLP. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 69,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

