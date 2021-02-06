Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

COP stock opened at €79.00 ($92.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 51.39.

Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology services for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

