Comparing Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) & ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and ReneSola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.48 -$5.60 million N/A N/A ReneSola $119.12 million 7.58 -$8.83 million $0.35 67.74

Enveric Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReneSola.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enveric Biosciences and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ReneSola 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReneSola has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 49.39%. Given ReneSola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences -19.34% -58.42% -25.44% ReneSola -12.12% 6.09% 2.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReneSola beats Enveric Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Jay Pharma Inc. develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

