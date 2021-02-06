Comparing Concentrix (CNXC) and Its Peers

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) is one of 194 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Concentrix to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix N/A N/A N/A Concentrix Competitors -29.64% -42.85% -28.40%

This table compares Concentrix and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $4.72 billion $164.81 million 18.71 Concentrix Competitors $2.76 billion $342.48 million 3.88

Concentrix has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Concentrix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Concentrix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Concentrix Competitors 1111 5587 10377 303 2.57

Concentrix currently has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.37%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 7.26%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Concentrix beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. Its solutions facilitate communication between its clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise. The company offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and ecommerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Fremont, California.

