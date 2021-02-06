Comparing Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) & Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:XYNO)

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:XYNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Aytu BioScience shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aytu BioScience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 86.3% of Xynomic Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aytu BioScience and Xynomic Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience -32.73% -25.20% -13.80% Xynomic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aytu BioScience and Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xynomic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aytu BioScience presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 63.24%. Given Aytu BioScience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aytu BioScience is more favorable than Xynomic Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Aytu BioScience has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.64, suggesting that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aytu BioScience and Xynomic Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience $27.63 million 3.86 -$13.62 million N/A N/A Xynomic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$25.10 million N/A N/A

Aytu BioScience has higher revenue and earnings than Xynomic Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Aytu BioScience beats Xynomic Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension. It also offers ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia; and MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Xynomic Pharmaceuticals

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China and the United states. Its lead drug candidate is Abexinostat, an orally dosed hydroxamic acid-based small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor. The company develops pazopanib a molecular therapy for treating renal cell carcinoma; XYN-603 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma or R/R diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); and XYN-604, which is in phase 1b trial for treatment of multiple solid tumors. It also develops single agent monotherapy products that is in phase II clinical trial, including XYN-601 for treatment of R/R follicular lymphoma (FL); XYN-606 to treat R/R DLBCL; and XYN-605 for treatment of R/R FL. In addition, the company develops drug candidate XP-105, a mTORC1/2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treatment of breast cancer. Further, its pre-clinical oncology drug candidate include XP-102 (BI 882370), a pan-RAF inhibitor. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

