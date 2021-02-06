Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Jeffrey M. Burik Sells 2,253 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $155,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,000,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

