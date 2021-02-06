Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 14,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 220,552 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.06 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In related news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 5,396 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $377,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,253 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $155,457.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,667. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.