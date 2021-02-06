Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

EMN stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $110.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,434.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,678. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.