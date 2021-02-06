Comerica Bank Sells 3,913 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAR. Roth Capital raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $628,438.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,391.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,496 shares of company stock worth $2,833,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.