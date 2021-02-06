Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 71.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,252,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 941,325 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 47.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 506,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 134.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 169,052 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRN opened at $31.04 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

