Comerica Bank Acquires 8,392 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $415.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.73. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.45.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

