Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.75-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.75-4.05 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $14.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,490. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.09.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,425 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

