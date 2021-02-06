Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 153,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 73,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of -529,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

