CNA Financial (CNA) to Release Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

