CNA Financial (CNA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021 // Comments off

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Earnings History for CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.