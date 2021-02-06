CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

