Claybrook Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 287,126 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $3,112,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 597,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 496,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 433,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 516,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,059. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

