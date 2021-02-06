Claybrook Capital LLC Buys 10,616 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 165,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 61,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,735,000 after buying an additional 53,607 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

