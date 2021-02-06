Claybrook Capital LLC Boosts Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

