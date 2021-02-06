Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.40 and a 200-day moving average of $284.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.