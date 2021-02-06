Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Shares of CIVB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.62. 63,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,599. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $296.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

