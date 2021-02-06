Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921,089 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 277,373 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $380,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 248.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,015 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 114.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 46.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,315 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,912 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.6% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $131.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.57.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,662,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

