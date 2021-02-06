Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.