Citigroup Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $182.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $181.99 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average is $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $6,115,769 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

