Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price upped by Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,051 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.