Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.70 ($0.34). 439,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,220,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.18 ($0.33).

The firm has a market cap of £102.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

