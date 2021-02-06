Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.28

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $10.97. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 1,289,795 shares trading hands.

CGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

