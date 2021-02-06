Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.12 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.94.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI opened at $203.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.28. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,859 shares of company stock worth $31,923,432. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.