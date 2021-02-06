Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $56.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,513,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,969,000 after buying an additional 81,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ciena by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ciena by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,723,000 after buying an additional 58,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

