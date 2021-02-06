CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Price Target Cut to C$1.17

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) had its target price cut by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.21 to C$1.17 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.08 million and a PE ratio of -216.67. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.99 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$29,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,172,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,517,232. Insiders have purchased a total of 529,500 shares of company stock worth $353,183 in the last ninety days.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

